0
Monday 12 September 2022 - 03:38

Tragic Accident in Iraq, 11 Pilgrims Killed

Story Code : 1013916
Tragic Accident in Iraq, 11 Pilgrims Killed
Tahir Doroudi, the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s deputy chief for medical affairs, told Iran’s TV that 11 people died and around 30 others were injured due to the collision of 3 cars in the city of Shomali in Babil province.

He added that a minibus collided with a van and since a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank was inside the van, the two vehicles exploded.

As a result, he said, 11 people died and around 30 others were injured.

Doroudi stated that Iraqi emergency ambulances are transferring the injured to Diwaniyeh hospital.

“We sent a bus ambulance and we are waiting for the wounded to be treated in the hospital and then transferred to Iran,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq told ISNA that the dead bodies are being transferred to identification centers.

“Three people who were present in the accident and are now alive stated that all the passengers in the van were Iranian, and it appears that the 11 dead were also Iranian,” the envoy noted, expressing his sympathies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022