Monday 12 September 2022 - 05:01

Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah's Head

The media pointed out on Sunday that "in the security and military establishment, they understand that no one can really get into Nasrallah's head. The Israeli intelligence's attempts to do so have failed and were disappointing."

The Israeli Kan channel stated that "amid tension against Hezbollah and weeks away from the start of the work to extract gas at the Karish platform, in addition to Nasrallah's threats, IOF chief Aviv Kochavi issued a warning."

Kochavi claimed, "Rockets, rocket-propelled grenades, anti-armor missile sites, command, and control rooms are scattered in large areas of Lebanon," according to the channel.

Israeli media pointed out that "'Israel' is optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Lebanon" since the two parties understand that stopping the escalation comes in the best of Israeli and Lebanese interests.

"Therefore, they have also been strengthening the alertness of the Israeli forces since July, when Nasrallah sent drones to the Karish rig, in addition to this evening's message from the Chief of Staff to Nasrallah," the media added.

The escalation between the occupation and Lebanon has entered a new phase ever since the Israeli occupation government announced the start of drilling to extract gas from the Karish field and since the entry of the Energean Power vessel last June.

The escalation reached its peak with Sayyed Nasrallah's threats that the extraction of gas by Israelis is prohibited without reaching a demarcation agreement that guarantees Lebanon's getting its rights and wealth, which will contribute to improving its economic situation.

On August 19, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah rejected any link between the Lebanese border demarcation file and other files and noted that "If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the nuclear agreement is signed."

Last month, Nasrallah threatened the Israeli occupation over its attempts to forcibly extract gas from the contested region, warning, "If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the nuclear agreement is signed." 

He called on the Lebanese state "to benefit from the strength of the resistance and not to delay in obtaining Lebanon's rights to gas in the Mediterranean."

On July 31, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon military media published a video that displayed the coordinates of the Israeli occupation's gas rigs off the coasts of occupied Palestine in a clear message to "Tel Aviv".

In July, Hezbollah launched three UAVs in the direction of the disputed area at the Karish field, on reconnaissance missions, stressing that "the marches accomplished the required mission and delivered the message."
