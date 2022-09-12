US Envoy Hands Lebanon Latest Coordinates

Islam Times - The US envoy in the file of demarcating the Lebanese maritime borders with Israel has handed Lebanon the coordinates of the line of maritime buoys.

Informed sources said that these coordinates, handed to Lebanon on Sunday, constitute the "last point that is being negotiated", in preparation for sending his [Hochstein's] "full offer" next week.The US administration's energy security official only expressed his "optimism about progress in the negotiation process", after meeting with the three Lebanese presidents.Hochstein said he believes that "it will be beneficial to all parties, and I am very optimistic after what I heard during the talks" adding that "more efforts must be done, and the United States is committed to resolving the outstanding issues to reach an agreement that is in the interest of the Lebanese people."For his part, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed Friday Lebanon's adherence to the framework agreement and its determination to invest its wealth throughout its economic region.During a meeting with Amos Hochstein, the US mediator in the file of demarcating the maritime borders with the Israeli occupation, Berri stressed the necessity of returning to Naqoura for indirect negotiations until the desired results are reached.In late August, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri said that "every cubic meter of gas and oil and the maritime borders with occupied Palestine are usurped by the Israeli occupation," stressing that "Lebanon will defend its gas and oil with all its capabilities, and will not wait indefinitely."Hochstein had arrived in Lebanon during the past few days to hold a lightning round of talks with senior officials, and after his meeting with President Michel Aoun, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, and the Director-General of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, he spoke about "very good progress" in the negotiations.According to Bou Saab, maritime demarcation negotiations with the Israeli occupation are "going in the right direction," affirming that "communication and contacts will intensify in September and we hope we will be able to reach a result."In conjunction with these statements, US President Joe Biden had stressed to the Israeli occupation Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, the importance of completing negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders with Lebanon in the coming weeks.Axios quoted a White House official as saying that resolving the maritime issue between "Israel" and Lebanon is a major priority for the administration of US President Joe Biden.