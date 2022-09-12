Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

Fierce armed confrontations broke out between the Palestinian resistance men and the Zionist soldiers early Monday, according to the reports.
The ‘Israeli’ regime's forces attacked the area to kidnap a number of Palestinians.
During the confrontations, at least three Palestinians sustained injuries caused by the ‘Israeli’ fire, local sources reported.
Hebrew-language sources also reported that a Zionist soldier was wounded in the head during the confrontations.
The Zionist troops also raided the house of a freed Palestinian prisoner and rekidnapped him.
Meanwhile, Palestinian sources added that at least four Palestinians were kidnapped by the Zionist occupation soldiers in the city of Al-Khalil.