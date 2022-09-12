Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the E3's joint statement against the Iranian peaceful nuclear program was an incorrect and ill-considered move.

In the process of nuclear negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran made every effort to reach an agreement, and it was expected that the western parties would also act constructively, Kanaani said in his weekly presser on Monday.The spokesman made remarks in reaction to the E3 [France, England, and Germany] joint statement about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.Calling the E3 statement an incorrect and ill-considered move, the Iranian diplomat said, "The statement was the result of incorrect calculations made by the European side."Kanaani also said that unfortunately, the E3, instead of responding positively to Iran's constructive actions on the way to reaching an agreement, adopted a non-constructive approach.Advising the three European member states of the JCPOA to take a constructive path in the talks and make up for past mistakes, the spokesman said, "Iran is ready to cooperate with the IAEA in removing fake and unreal images regarding its peaceful nuclear activities."Tehran has always emphasized that the IAEA should fulfill its duties professionally and without regarding pressure from third parties, he stressed further.Regarding Washington's claims about the comments Iran sent on the EU's proposed text, the senior Iranian diplomat said, "Iran's response has already been sent and we are waiting to receive an official response in this regard."