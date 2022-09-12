0
Monday 12 September 2022 - 10:36

Palestinian Mother of Four Forced by “Israeli” Authorities to Demolish Her House in Al-Quds

Palestinian media reported on Sunday that the authorities left Nasreen Abu Tayeh, mother of four, with no choice but to totally knock down the house in Batn al-Hawa, a residential neighborhood inside the village of Silwan, located south of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

WAFA news agency reported that the “Israeli” municipality in al-Quds forced Nasreen Abu Tayeh to demolish her house under the pretext that it was built without a permit and that it's built in an area classified as "green area."

Abu Tayeh told WAFA that she was forced to demolish the house in which she and her four orphaned kids live, in order to avoid paying high demolition costs to the “Israeli” municipality in case they carry on the demolition process.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, claiming the structures have been built without the so-called permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the demolition costs.

The Tel Aviv regime plans to force out Palestinian families from neighborhoods in East al-Quds in an attempt to replace them with settlers.

The theft of land across the occupied territories has pushed residents into a crowded enclave surrounded by walls, settlements, and military installations.

In May 2021, the “Israeli” entity land grab in the West Bank sparked a war between the military and Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip that lasted 11 days. During the war, the entity’s relentless bombardment of Gaza killed over 250 Palestinians, including 66 children.
