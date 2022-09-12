0
Monday 12 September 2022 - 20:52

Hungary: EU is the Losing Side in Ukraine Conflict

Story Code : 1014020
Hungary: EU is the Losing Side in Ukraine Conflict
Laszlo Kover, who is a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, accused Brussels of failing to prevent the conflict through political means, with the result that it’s “unable to restore peace diplomatically.”

“Under external pressure, the EU is acting against its most basic economic interests and should already be considered a loser, regardless of which of the parties directly involved in fighting will declare itself the winner,” he said.

Powers outside Europe are trying to condemn the bloc’s members to “military vulnerability, political subjugation, economic and energy incapacity, financial indebtedness and social disintegration,” with Brussels helping them to achieve this goal, the parliament speaker claimed.

The EU is grappling with soaring natural gas prices, the prospect of energy shortages in winter and spiking inflation in the wake of sanctions it imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Brussels has largely followed the US stance of seeking to weaken Russia through sanctions, while supplying Kiev with weapons and financial aid.

Hungary has maintained relatively neutral since the outbreak of the fighting in late February. It has refused to send arms to Ukraine and remained critical of the EU sanctions against Moscow, calling them ill-conceived and self-defeating. Budapest, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy, was also able to negotiate an exemption for itself from the bloc-wide ban on Russian oil.

Last week, Mikulas Bek the European affairs minister of the Czech Republic, which now presides over the EU Council, has warned that Hungary’s stance on Russia could theoretically end up with it exiting the bloc. The country “has come a long way, reaching the edge of an abyss, and now it has to decide whether to go back from that edge or risk a jump,” Bek said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
12 September 2022
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
12 September 2022
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah's Head
12 September 2022
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
11 September 2022
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022