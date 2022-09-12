0
Monday 12 September 2022 - 21:43

Israeli Officials Threaten Lebanon Again after Hochstein’s Visit

Story Code : 1014052
Israeli Officials Threaten Lebanon Again after Hochstein’s Visit
The Israeli enemy plots to complement the US political endeavor by escalating its rhetoric against the Lebanese side, knowing that the enemy has reached a dilemma pertaining the maritime border demarcation file.

The Israeli enemy will either make concessions and acknowledge Lebanon’s victory or engage in a war with Hezbollah and expose its energy platforms to dangers.

In this regard, the Zionist political and military leaders threatened to wage a war against Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks Karish gas field, and the Israeli media indicated that Lebanon would pay a heavy price in such a case.

Hochstein had visited Lebanon last Friday and met with the senior officials. Although his visit failed to reach any tangible outcome, the US envoy claimed he achieved a remarkable progress.
Comment


Featured Stories
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
12 September 2022
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
12 September 2022
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah's Head
12 September 2022
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
11 September 2022
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022