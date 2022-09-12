Israeli Officials Threaten Lebanon Again after Hochstein’s Visit

Islam Times - In light of last week’s visit of the US energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Beirut, the Zionist officials deliberately resumed issuing threats against Lebanon.

The Israeli enemy plots to complement the US political endeavor by escalating its rhetoric against the Lebanese side, knowing that the enemy has reached a dilemma pertaining the maritime border demarcation file.The Israeli enemy will either make concessions and acknowledge Lebanon’s victory or engage in a war with Hezbollah and expose its energy platforms to dangers.In this regard, the Zionist political and military leaders threatened to wage a war against Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks Karish gas field, and the Israeli media indicated that Lebanon would pay a heavy price in such a case.Hochstein had visited Lebanon last Friday and met with the senior officials. Although his visit failed to reach any tangible outcome, the US envoy claimed he achieved a remarkable progress.