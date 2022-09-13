Top Hezbollah Official: US Interference in Lebanon Making Matters Worse as Presidential Election Nears

Islam Times - A senior Hezbollah official has censured the United States for meddling in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, saying Washington’s incessant interference has complicated the situation on the ground and raised concerns about the possibility of a presidential vacuum in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras on Monday, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk said that the Americans are looking for a president in Lebanon who is after creating a “fresh challenge.”“This is while the Lebanese nation wants someone elected who can save the country, deal with the ongoing crises and problems, and address the suffering of ordinary people who can no longer tolerate the status quo,” said Sheikh Qaouk, a member and deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah.“The US’s interference in all political developments of Lebanon and its meddlesome policies concerning the forthcoming presidential elections and formation of a new government are actually making matters worse, and seriously jeopardizing national unity,” he said.Sheikh Qaouk also noted that the resistance front plays a decisive role in restoring the Lebanese nation’s rights, demarcation of maritime borders with the “Israeli” regime, and defending Lebanon’s national dignity and natural resources in face of the “Israeli” entity’s ambitious plots.The high-ranking Hezbollah official said that the Axis of Resistance is getting more powerful militarily and politically while its enemies are in decline.Sheikh Qaouk also said that certain politicians and political parties in Lebanon are trying to betray the Lebanese resistance movement.