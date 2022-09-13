0
Tuesday 13 September 2022 - 10:53

Seoul Says North Korea Will Self-Destruct If It Uses Nukes

Story Code : 1014141
Seoul Says North Korea Will Self-Destruct If It Uses Nukes
North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said the legislation would only deepen North Korea's isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to “further strengthen their deterrence and reaction capacities,” AP reported.

To get North Korea not to use its nuclear weapons, the ministry said South Korea will sharply boost its own preemptive attack, missile defense and massive retaliation capacities while seeking a greater US security commitment to defend its ally South Korea with all available capabilities, including nuclear one.

“We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons,” Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, told reporters.

Last week, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament adopted the legislation on the governing rules of its nuclear arsenal. The legislation would allow North Korea to use its nuclear weapons if its leadership face an imminent attack or if it aims to prevent an unspecified “catastrophic crisis” to its people.

The loose wording raised concerns the rules are largely meant as a legal basis to use its nuclear weapons pre-emptively to intimidate its rivals into making concessions amid long-stalled diplomacy on its weapons arsenal.

During the parliament’s meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech that his country will never abandon its nuclear weapons it needs to cope with US threats. He accused the United States of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government.

Kim has dialed up weapons tests to a record pace this year by test-launching a slew of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles targeting both the US mainland and South Korea. For months, US and South Korean officials have said North Korea could also carry out its first nuclear test in five years.

Since taking office in May, South Korea’s new conservative government, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, has said it would take a tougher stance on North Korean provocation but also offered massive support plans if the North denuclearizes. North Korea has bluntly rejected that aid-for-disarmament offer and unleashed crude insults on the Yoon government.

Seoul’s use of words like “self-destruction” is unusual but it’s not the first time. When South Korea was governed by another conservative leader, Park Geun-hye, from 2013-2017, her government also warned North Korea would evaporate from Earth or self-destruct with its provocations, as the North conducted a slew of missile and nuclear tests.

Liberal President Moon Jae-in, who served from 2017 until this year, championed greater reconciliation between the Koreas. He was credited for arranging now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington but also faced criticism that such a diplomacy only allowed Kim Jong Un to buy time to prefect weapons technology while enjoying an elevated standing on the world stage.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
12 September 2022
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
12 September 2022
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah's Head
12 September 2022
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
11 September 2022
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022