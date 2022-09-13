0
Tuesday 13 September 2022 - 22:17

US-Saudi Aggression Detains Yet Another Yemen-bound Fuel Tanker

Story Code : 1014212
The company's official spokesman, Issam al-Mutwakel, explained that the US-Saudi aggression seized the ship despite obtaining an entry permit from the UN.
 
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven and half years of war have killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure.
 
Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.
 
As part of its economic war, the US-Saudi aggression worked to drain about 97% of the Yemeni state’s resources, either by controlling them militarily such as oil and gas sources, freezing Yemeni foreign assets and transferring them to mercenaries and financing coalition operations, or imposing siege on the vital port of al-Hudaydah and the most important port after Aden.
 
The coalition of aggression continues its act of piracy, detaining fuel ships, and preventing them from entering the port of al-Hudaydah despite obtaining permits from the UN, which aggravates the humanitarian catastrophe due to the suspension of many vital service sectors, especially hospitals, electricity, water, cargo trucks, as well as waste trucks.
