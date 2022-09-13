0
Tuesday 13 September 2022 - 23:02

Media: Ankara Angered by Anti-Turkish Campaign in Ukraine

Story Code : 1014226
Media: Ankara Angered by Anti-Turkish Campaign in Ukraine
Turkey addressed the Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara over the weekend and “expressed our strong response and specific expectations” regarding the situation, diplomatic sources told the paper on Tuesday.

The Turkish mission in Kiev has also asked Ukrainian authorities for explanations, they added.

“Considering our existing strategic partnership, solidarity and cooperation with Ukraine, it’s expected that Turkish individuals and organizations won’t be targeted by sanctions,” the sources said.

Aydinlik earlier reported that data on Turkish companies, including state-owned Ziraat Bank, major private bank Denizbank and brewer Anadolu Efes, as well as a host of the country’s businessmen, who work with Russia, had appeared on the ‘War and Sanctions’ website.

The online platform, which is supported by the Ukrainian foreign ministry and National Agency on Corruption Prevention, lists those who, according to Kiev, should be sanctioned “for their support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

Ankara has condemned Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, but refrained from joining the international sanctions against Russia despite pressure from the US and its allies. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held meetings with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky since the outbreak of the conflict in late February.

Former Turkish diplomat Uluc Ozulker said it was a “crazy” thing for Kiev to demand restrictions on Turkish businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Turkey is the only country that can negotiate with both Ukraine and Russia… Ukraine sells its grain with the mediation of Turkey and makes money… Ukraine needs Turkey,” Ozulker added.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
Iran Hopes Yemen Ceasefire Will Usher in Peace: FM
12 September 2022
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Putin, Macron Discuss Safety at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
12 September 2022
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah
Israeli Media: No One Can Get into Nasrallah's Head
12 September 2022
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
11 September 2022
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022