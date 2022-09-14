West Bank on Brink of Explosion amid Stepped Israeli Military Clampdown, Palestinian PM Warns

Islam Times - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has warned that the intensified Israeli military crackdown in the occupied territories will inevitably push the West Bank to the verge of a major explosion, arguing that Israeli factions are fueling the violence for the sake of their own political interests.

Israel is hiding behind the absence of a political horizon and the world’s preoccupation with the fallout of the Ukraine conflict. The legislative elections, which will be held on November 1, cannot cover up the Israeli regime’s crimes, Shtayyeh said at the opening of a weekly cabinet session in the central West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.He called on the international community to wake up and look at what Israel is doing to the “oppressed and occupied” Palestinian nation.The senior Palestinian official went on to note that Israel has left nothing of the Oslo Accords.“It has canceled and disregarded most of its provisions, and abolished its political, economic, and geographic annexes, refrained from negotiating the final status issues, continued with its unilateral measures, such as the settlements, continued with the financial deductions in violation of the agreement, and stopped the release of the fourth batch of prisoners, which was supposed to include Karim Younis and others, and sick prisoners, in violation of the agreement,” he said.“Israel has violated and even canceled most of the terms of the agreements signed with us, and this requires us to stop and think about this issue,” Shtayyeh said.The Palestinian prime minister pointed out that Israeli regime falsely claims that it wants to strengthen the position of the Palestinian Authority, but is indeed weakening the government body and destroying its institutions.Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or martyring Palestinians.Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.