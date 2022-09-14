0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 09:08

Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions

"For many years, the West has unleashed a real hybrid war against Russia, which, after the forced start of the special military operation, has already acquired an unprecedented manner, and the goal is declared openly: to destroy the economy, to push our country to the periphery of world politics. Recently, there have been calls for the open use of sanctions to undermine stability in Russia," he said at a meeting of the ministry’s Business Council, TASS reported.

In these conditions, according to Lavrov, the recommendations by the Business Council hold special significance for Russia’s development of a practical policy.

"By tradition, the conversation will focus on pressing issues of diplomatic support for foreign economic activities of Russian business," Lavrov said.
