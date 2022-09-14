Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi said that the Israeli regime’s presence in the region fruits nothing, but insecurity, and added that Tehran attaches great importance to stability and calm in the Caucasus region.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Tuesday, President Rayeesi described Israeli presence as a threat to the entire region, including its hosts.The Iranian president expressed concerns about the escalation of tensions in the region and noted, “The Caucasus region is going through special conditions and unfortunately, peace has not returned to this region yet.”He pointed that Iran attaches great importance to the Caucasus region’s security and stability.“The signatories of the tripartite ceasefire statement should adhere to its provisions and refrain from any action to create tension in the region,” the Iranian president said.“The historical borders between Iran and Armenia are considered the basis of prosperity, convergence and security of the region and Tehran is determined to continue cooperation in all fields for the benefit of the prosperity and stability of the region," Rayeesi added."Iran is following the developments in the Caucasus region closely," the president countinued, and emphasized that the region cannot bear another war.Pashinian, for his part, provided the Iranian president a report on the recent developments in the Caucasus region and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a constructive and influential role in resolving tensions and crises in the region”.The prime minister also expressed satisfaction with the expanding relations between Tehran and Yerevan, adding that Armenia seeks to deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.Tehran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability and insecurity, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.Iranian officials have repeatedly underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful.Iran has also urged the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported new border clashes that left an unknown number of troops dead. The fighting, which broke out early on Tuesday, marks the latest flare-up between the arch foes, who fought a war in 2020 over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. Each side blamed the other for the fighting.The neighbours have fought two wars over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenian-populated enclave in Azerbaijan.Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s, when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Nagorno-Karabakh — long recognised internationally as Azerbaijan’s territory, but with a large Armenian population. About 30,000 people died in the ensuing conflict.Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled. More than 6,500 people lost their lives in the six-week war.There have been frequent reports of fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border since the end of their 2020 war.