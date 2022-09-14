Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala

Islam Times - The Palestinian cause has been the most prominent feature in 2022 Arbaeen events in the Holy Iraqi City of Karbala.

After holding Al-Aqsa Call Conference in the Holy City attended by 200 Islamic and liberal figures, a convoy that reflects the Palestinian cause is participating in Arbaeen marches.Al-Aqsa Call convoy reiterates the direct link between the oppression inflicted upon Imam Hussein (P) and that suffered by the Palestinian people in face of the Zionist occupation entity.A monument incarnating Al-Aqsa Mosque appears in an exhibition established in the Holy City of Al-Najaf on the way of the pilgrims marching into Holy Karbala.The exhibition also displays photos of the Palestinian martyrs killed by the Israeli enemy, knowing that Jamal Dorra, father of the icon martyr Mohammad Dorra, visited the Holy Iraqi City of Karbala this year.