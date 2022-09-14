0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 10:42

Turkish Army Launch Fresh Airstrikes on Iraq' Dohuk

Story Code : 1014278
Turkish Army Launch Fresh Airstrikes on Iraq
Turkish helicopters, under the pretext of fighting PKK, have extensively bombarded areas in Metin Mountain located in Dohuk Province in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iraqi sources reported.

Following the Turkish army's airstrikes, massive fires broke out in the forests and rural areas of Amadiya town in the Duhok Governorate.

The relief and rescue groups announced that they cannot access these areas, because the area is the battle scene between the Turkish army and the PKK group.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.
Comment


