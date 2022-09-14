‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians In the West Bank

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation troops kidnapped on Wednesday 12 Palestinians in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of al-Khalil and the towns of al-Janieh, Silwad and Deir Abu Mishaal in Ramallah, and Einabus and Jamain in Nablus, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.Additionally, the Zionist regime forces set up checkpoints at the entrances of the towns of Bani Naim, Sair and Halhul, and at the entrance of the northern city of al-Khalil.