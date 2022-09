Islam Times - A Syrian Army unit intercepted a convoy of the US occupation forces at one of its checkpoints in Hasakah province and expelled it from the area.

“A Syrian army checkpoint intercepted a convoy consisting of four military armored vehicles for the US occupation forces, accompanied by a truck, expelled it from the area and prevented it from crossing to the Munsif area, southeast of Qamishli, in the countryside of Hasakah,” state-run SANA news agency reporter said Tuesday.