Resistance Factions Readying for the Battle of Liberating Palestine

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance Factions Joint Room issued a statement marking the 2005 Gaza liberation anniversary, in which it recalled that Gaza was liberated, forced the emperors of occupation to kneel, and toppled its governments thanks to its resistance fighters and the defiance of its people.

“Gaza today embraces an enormous army of fighters who will crawl one day to liberate Palestine,” the statement read, adding that “We reiterate that all the Resistance factions are united and readying for the battle of liberation [of Palestine].”The Palestinian Resistance factions further highlighted the right of the Palestinian people in breaking the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, benefitting from its natural resources, and establishing a safe waterway to lift the siege.The statement also praised the al-Jalamah Checkpoint operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupiers during which a Zionist officer was killed and two Palestinian resistance fighters were martyred at dawn.