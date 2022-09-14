0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 21:21

UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories

UAE's FM 'Celebrates' Two Years of Normalization in the 'Israeli'-occupied Palestinian Territories
Bin Zayed landed in Tel Aviv with a high-level UAE delegation, and is expected to meet with ‘Israeli’ premier Yair Lapid on Thursday, followed by an evening reception with other guests, including the Zionist entity’s President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal.

The reception will be hosted by UAE Ambassador to the occupied territories, Mohamed Al Khaja.

The trip is set to last several days and marks the second anniversary of the UAE’s signing of a US-brokered normalization deal with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers of Palestine.

The UAE and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to enter into formal diplomatic relations with the apartheid entity.

Since then, relations with the Zionist regime have been improving, leading to the opening of embassies as well as significant economic investment in areas such as the diamond and tech industries.

In February last year, the UAE appointed its first ambassador to the occupied territories and pledged to strengthen ties with the Tel Aviv regime.
