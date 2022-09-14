0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 21:48

Kushner Disappointed Normalization With ‘Israel’ Hasn’t Been Extended

Story Code : 1014401
“I think the biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven’t been brought into it,” Kushner said at a Washington event marking the two-year anniversary of the agreements.

Kushner was instrumental in negotiating the US-brokered so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ upon which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan signed normalization agreements with the Tel Aviv regime in 2020.

Speaking during an on-stage interview, the former Trump aide revealed that before he left office, “I think that we had about six active discussions going on” with other prospective ‘Abraham Accords’ countries. He didn’t name them.

US officials told The Times of ‘Israel’ in January 2021 that the Trump administration had been closing in on agreements with Mauritania and Indonesia to be the next Muslim-majority countries to normalize relations with ‘Israel,’ but ran out of time before the Republican president’s term ended.

Biden officials have embraced the Trump initiative, but have also expressed discomfort with some of the methods used by the previous administration to negotiate the deals, namely the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Still, they have worked to strengthen the existing normalization agreements, hosting multilateral forums with the normalizing members and expanding them to include other US and ‘Israeli’ allies.

Biden also managed to convince Saudi Arabia to open its airspace to more flights to and from the ‘Israeli-occupied territories, in a step Washington and Tel Aviv hope will bring Riyadh closer to normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.
