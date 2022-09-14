0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 21:50

New Book Reveals Trump’s Fear of Iran’s Revenge for Gen. Soleimani Assassination

General Soleimani was targeted in a US drone strike directly ordered by Trump near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The attack also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the companions of the two senior commanders.

Five days later, Iran, which had vowed to avenge Soleimani’s assassination, launched a barrage of missiles at the US-occupied Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, as well as another airbase in Erbil.

The Islamic Republic also said the offensive, dubbed Operation Martyr Soleimani, was a “first slap” and that its retaliation was not over.

According to a new book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, Trump told several of his Florida friends in December 2020 that he was afraid Iran would try to assassinate him, The Guardian reported.

“At a cocktail party, Trump told several of his Florida friends he was afraid Iran would try to assassinate him, so he had to go back to Washington where he would be safer,” said the book, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, scheduled to be published next week.

Trump duly returned to Washington, where he swiftly “turned up the heat on Mike Pence,” his vice-president who he was pressuring to overturn the results of the election, Baker and Glasser write.

The two authors also said Trump and his advisers considered new strikes against Iran but backed off because the end of Trump’s time in power was too near.

Top Iranian officials have identified a long list of culprits behind the terrorist attack that killed General Soleimani, saying all of the perpetrators, in particular Trump who tops the list, will have to pay the price for their heinous act.

Marking the second anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on January 3 that Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo must stand trial for the “horrible crime.”

Otherwise, he added, the Islamic Ummah [community] will take revenge.
