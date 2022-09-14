0
Wednesday 14 September 2022 - 23:21

Several Explosions Heard at One of US Military Bases in Syria

Story Code : 1014411
Several Explosions Heard at One of US Military Bases in Syria
Illegal US military bases in Syria have been attacked several times in recent months.

Sputnik news agency announced on Wednesday night that the sound of several explosions was heard from the American military base in the Al-Omar oil field located in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria.

After these explosions, there was a huge fire in this base.

According to this report, the cause of the explosions in the American terrorist military base located in the Al-Omar oil field has not yet been determined.

Faisal al-Mekdad, the Syrian Foreign Minister, in a speech emphasizing that the presence of American forces in Syria is illegal, urged the US forces to leave Syria immediately.

The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria has started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, the US, and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime.
