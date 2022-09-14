UN Secretary General Says He Will Meet with Iranian President

Islam Times - The Secretary General of the United Nations said that he will meet with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, stated that difficult questions are on the table regarding the Vienna negotiations, and called for the resolution of all issues by all parties to the Vienna talks.On Wednesday local time, the Secretary General of the United Nations added that the International Atomic Energy Agency is a fundamental, important and independent pillar and cannot be used as a tool against countries.Guterres stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency is performing its duty and role by using the capacity and knowledge it has.Pointing out that difficult questions are on the negotiation table, Guterres stated: I ask all parties to ensure the resolution of these problems.The Secretary General of the United Nations also said that he will meet with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations and discuss the revival of the JCPOA.