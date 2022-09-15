West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy

Islam Times - Syria's ambassador to the United Nations termed the West's ongoing obstructive efforts as a major obstacle in the way of the reestablishment of normality in the Arab country.

Bassam Sabbagh made the remarks on Wednesday, addressing a UN Security Council session on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria."Restoration of security and stability in Syria hinges on cessation of the Western countries' ongoing intervention in the Arab country's domestic affairs," state-run SANA news agency cited the envoy as saying before the council.The West also had to end its support for terrorists and remove its illegitimate economic blockade of Syria in order for the situation to return to normal across the violence-weary nation, Sabbagh added.The Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in 2011.Damascus has invariably considered major Western countries, such as the United States and its European and regional allies, to be the forces that have been fueling the wave of terror.The violence took a sudden turn for the worse in 2014, when the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh started its campaign of bloodshed and destruction in Syria. Damascus has likewise considered the terror outfit to be the brainchild of Western and regional countries that have been seeking to overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.The United States and scores of its allies invaded Syria in the same year under the pretext of dislodging the Takfiris. Washington has sustained its illegal presence on the Syrian soil, although, Damascus and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2017."...the US continues its violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity through its occupation of areas in northeastern Syria and its continued support to the separatist militias and terrorist groups...,” Sabbagh concluded.The official also condemned the American forces for "plundering the Syrian resources," referring to their theft of Syria's crude resources from the oil-rich eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor, a process that started under former American president Donald Trump.Sabbagh, meanwhile, made mention of the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing strikes against the Syrian soil, demanding the international community to call the occupying regime to account for its recurring violations against the country."While Syria is exerting its efforts to restore security and stability, eliminate terror cells, the attacks of the ‘Israeli’ entity continue on the Syrian territories...," the envoy added.Syria calls on the Security Council to condemn the ‘Israeli’ aggression and war crimes and hold it responsible for its acts that contribute to escalation of tensions in the region and pose a threat to the international peace and security, he asserted.