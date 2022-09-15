17-yo Palestinian Martyred During ‘Israeli’ Raid on West Bank Town

Islam Times - A 17-years-old Palestinian boy was martyred and others sustained injuries while confronting ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ incursions in Kafr Dan.

The Palestinian youth was martyred on Thursday during the confrontations that erupted in the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.Medical sources reported that 17-year-old Odai Salah was martyred by an ‘Israeli’ bullet that hit his head during the confrontations.Local sources told Safa news agency that violent confrontations erupted in the town after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the area and raided the homes of martyrs Ahmad and Abdelrahman Abed, who were martyred Wednesday near Al-Jalamah military checkpoint north of Jenin.Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces subjected the families of the two martyrs to a field investigation and arrested young Ahmad Abbad, a cousin of one of the martyrs.On Wednesday evening, Palestinian Resistance fighters targeted the "Dotan" checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank, and withdrew from the scene safely.Local sources reported that Resistance fighters opened fire at the Zionist soldiers at the checkpoint near the town of Ya'bad, southwest of Jenin.