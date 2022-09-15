Iran’s New UN Envoy Raps Israeli Airstrikes on Syria

Islam Times - Iran’s new ambassador to the UN strongly condemned the repeated aerial military attacks by the Israeli regime against Syria, calling on the Security Council to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for such violations and atrocities, which threaten international security.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”, held in New York on Wednesday, Saeed Iravani said the ongoing Israeli regime’s attacks, particularly the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure in Syria, including the most recent attack on Aleppo International Airport on August 31, are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and constitute an act of aggression and a war crime.What follows is the full text of his speech:In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.Mr. President,I congratulate France on assuming the presidency of the Council for the month of September. I thank the briefers for their briefings.We reiterate our consistent position that there is no military solution to Syria. The crisis must be resolved peacefully, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, as well as with full respect for the independence, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.Ending the occupation and ongoing violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is essential for such a solution and political process.The fight against terrorism must not be used to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.The illegal presence of foreign forces in parts of Syria, which has created ideal conditions for terrorist activities, must be ended.Recent military airstrikes in the northeast of Syria by illegal foreign forces cannot be justified under Article 51 of the Charter or by an arbitrary interpretation of self-defense. These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.The free movement of terrorist organizations within Syrian territory, where foreign forces are illegally present, endangers regional and international peace and security.We strongly condemn the repeated aerial military aggression and violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic by the Israeli regime.The ongoing Israeli regime’s attacks, particularly the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure in Syria, including the most recent attack on Aleppo International Airport on August 31, are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and constitute an act of aggression and a war crime.We call on the Security Council to hold this regime accountable for such violations and atrocities, which threaten regional and international peace and security.Mr. President,Regarding the political process, we support calling the next Constitutional Committee meeting as the committee’s ongoing work is critical to reaching a political solution.We maintain our contact with the Syrian government, the UN Special Envoy, and our Astana Format partners in order to hold the next meeting of the Committee, and we support the Special Envoy's efforts in this regard.We also emphasize once again that the Committee must work in strict accordance with its Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure, free of outside influence or pressure, and without the imposition of artificial deadlines.This must be a truly Syrian-led and Syrian-owned effort, with the UN's role limited to facilitation.Mr. President,Given the dire situation in Syria, the provision of humanitarian aid is essential, and political circumstances should not prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the people in need.The continuation of illegal unilateral sanctions against the Syrian people has disastrous consequences in all aspects of their lives and runs counter to certain aspects of Resolution 2642, particularly those related to the implementation of early recovery projects, which are critical to strengthening Syrian resilience and allowing displaced people to return home.These unlawful measures have also negatively impacted the international and national efforts of humanitarian organizations in Syria.We renew our call to end these illegal and disruptive measures. It is contradictory to claim concern for the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria while supporting unilateral sanctions against the Syrian people.The Security Council must work diligently to ensure that Resolution 2642 is properly implemented in a balanced and effective manner, particularly in terms of early recovery projects and enhancing the cross-line delivery of humanitarian assistance.We once again condemn the robbery of natural resources of the Syrian people, particularly oil products, in areas occupied by foreign forces, which are critical in assisting the Syrian economy and saving lives.This criminal act clearly violates Syrian territorial sovereignty, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the UN Charter.We support Syria’s standing in the region and its improved bilateral relations.The Syrian Arab Republic has always played a significant role in regional peace and security.A secure, stable, and prosperous Syria benefits the Syrian people, the region, and the international community.I thank you, Mr. President.