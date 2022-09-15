0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 11:27

Hamas Announces Restoration of Syria Ties, Calls for Unity of Ummah against Israeli Schemes

Story Code : 1014474
In a statement, Hamas lauded Syria “over its stance supporting Palestinian people and their legitimate cause.”

The Syrian Arab Republic has for decades stood by Palestinian people and resistance factions, the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement carried by Al-Manar.

Hamas denounced the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria- especially the recent strikes on Damascus and Aleppo airports- and rejected violations of Syria’s territorial integrity.

“We call to put an end to all forms of disagreements within the nation, and to secure rapprochements between its countries and powers through serious dialogue that serves the Ummah’s interests.”

“We stand united on the national, Arab and Muslim levels in order to confront the Zionist enemy and confront its schemes,” the statement added.

Relations between Damascus and Hamas were strained in 2012, when the Palestinian resistance group left its headquarters in the Palestinian capital over its stance from the Syrian conflict.
