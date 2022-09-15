0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 11:29

Ukraine President Survives Kyiv Car Accident

Story Code : 1014475
Volodymyr Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium. 

A passenger vehicle collided with the president's motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post. 

A spokesperson said he was not seriously injured but didn't specify what injuries the president might have sustained. 

The crash in Kyiv also came after Putin yesterday survived an alleged assassination attempt. 

The limousine he was in was reportedly hit by a 'loud bang' in a possible attack, but the car drove to safety. 
