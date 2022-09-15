0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 11:33

US Imposes New Sanctions on 19 Iranian Individuals, Entities

In continuation of the illegal and futile sanctions on Iran, the United States announced new sanctions on Tehran on Wednesday.

According to the US Treasury Department, as many as 10 individuals and entities were added to the sanctions list for alleged involvement in cyber attacks.

The sanctions come as the US and its western allies try to blame Iran for the lack of an agreement in the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran and the P4+1 group (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) with the indirect involvement of the United States have held 8 rounds of talks since last year but due to the lack of seriousness on the part of Washington and the European countries, there has not been still an agreement despite all Iran's flexibility and wise stances.

After the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions, Iran took steps away from the JCPOA while it announced it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal once the other parties live up to their commitments and the illegal US sanctions imposed are fully lifted. Iran has strongly rejected the western countries' futile attempt to separate the issue of lifting illegitimate sanctions and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran also stopped voluntarily implementing the Additional Protocol which allows unannounced IAEA inspections as part of the steps away from the deal known as the remedial measures.

Iran's actions come in accordance with the JCPOA from which it has not withdrawn despite all the illegal moves by the western countries in violation of the spirit of the deal.

Tehran stresses that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.
