0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 11:39

Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations

Story Code : 1014479
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
“Al-Quds [Palestinian] residents are the spearhead of the battle against the occupying Zionists and the nation’s hope for defending the first Qibla of the Muslims,” Mohammad Hamadeh, spokesman for the Hamas branch in occupied al-Quds, said on Wednesday.

The remarks followed yet another military-backed desecration of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque by ‘Israeli’ settlers.

Palestinian media said over 230 settlers broke through the mosque in groups via the al-Maghariba Gate and toured the courtyards. ‘Israeli’ rabbis also delivered lectures and a number of visitors performed prayers at the site.

Radical ‘Israeli’ groups are encouraging the settlers to visit the flashpoint holy site throughout the upcoming Jewish holidays later this month.

As per a long-standing agreement signed between the Tel Aviv regime and the Jordanian government in the wake of the Zionist occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, Jews are allowed to visit the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound but are not allowed to pray there.

However, an uptick in visits by Zionist settlers to the mosque has angered Palestinian Muslims and led to protests, which are usually met with ‘Israeli’ forces’ brutal attacks on the protesters.

The Palestinians have voiced concerns over the Zionist regime’s plot to change the status quo of the third holiest site in Islam, including by dividing the site into Jewish and Muslim sectors or setting times for visits.

In May last year, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque promoted Gaza-based resistance groups to declare war against the Zionist regime in defense of their compatriots in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022