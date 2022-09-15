0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 11:40

Raisi, Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting in Uzbekistan

Story Code : 1014480
Raisi, Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting in Uzbekistan
In the meeting, Vladmir Putin said Russia has spared no effort to make Iran a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"Our partners in the organization supported your request," Putin added.

According to the Russian president "trade with Iran increased by 81% last year and there has been another 30% in the first five months of this year."

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic believes that the SCO membership is a partnership that not only benefits Iran, but also is in the interest of all members of the organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022