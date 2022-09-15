0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 20:49

Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrolling in Pacific Ocean

Story Code : 1014576
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrolling in Pacific Ocean
"As part of the implementation of the program of international military cooperation, warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Naval Forces are conducting a second joint patrolling in the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the ships will drill the skills of joint tactical maneuvering, organization of communications, practical artillery shooting, and flights of ship-based helicopters.

"The tasks of the patrolling mission are to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region, monitor sea waters, and protect Russian and Chinese maritime economic activity facility," it explained.

The first joint patrolling mission was conducted in October 2021.
