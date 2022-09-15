0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 20:50

Leaders of South Korea, Japan to Meet amid Dispute over History

The two sides have agreed on a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and are discussing the exact timing, Kim Tae-hyo, a deputy national security director for Yoon, told reporters.

Kim said the meeting is one of a series that Yoon is pushing to hold with world leaders attending the UN General Assembly next Tuesday and Wednesday. He said South Korea and the US have also agreed on a meeting between Yoon and US President Joe Biden, AP reported.

Ties between South Korea and Japan, both key US allies, are at their lowest point in decades after South Korean courts ruled in 2018 that two Japanese companies – Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – must compensate former Korean employees for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The companies and the Japanese government have refused to comply with the rulings, arguing that all compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that normalized ties between the countries and included a payment of $500 million from Japan to South Korea.

The history disputes have spilled over to other areas, with the two countries downgrading each other's trade status and Seoul threatening to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement. The wrangling has complicated a US-led attempt to solidify its alliances with its regional partners amid growing Chinese influence and North Korean nuclear threats.

Seoul and Tokyo have been looking to mend their strained ties since the May inauguration of Yoon, a conservative who wants to improve relations with Japan and bolster trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

It's unclear if the Yoon-Kishida meeting will produce any immediate breakthrough because it’s unlikely that some former Korean forced laborers and their support groups will accept a deal to settle their legal battles unless the Japanese companies consent to the court decisions.

“Given that the Japanese companies are dismissing the 2018 court rulings, I think it would be too unrealistic and naïve to think there are some other resolutions that can win the consent of the victims,” said Lee Kook Un, head of a support group for some former laborers involved in lawsuits with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The last talks between the leaders of South Korea and Japan occurred in December 2019, when then South Korean president Moon Jae-in and then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe met in China.
