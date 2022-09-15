0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 22:07

Armenia Announces Ceasefire with Azerbaijan After New Clashes

Story Code : 1014595
Armenia Announces Ceasefire with Azerbaijan After New Clashes
Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, announced the truce in televised remarks, saying it had taken effect hours earlier, at 8 pm [1600 GMT] on Wednesday. There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan’s government.

The announcement comes after a previous agreement, which had been brokered by Russia, was sidelined. Armenia’s Defense Ministry had earlier said that shooting in border areas had stopped.

Each side blamed the other for the new clashes. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 of his country’s soldiers had been killed since the violence began this week, while Azerbaijan said it had lost 50.

Pashinyan on Wednesday said that Azerbaijani forces had occupied 10 square kilometers of Armenia’s territory since the fighting began, while Azerbaijani officials said their country was responding to Armenian shelling.

Pashinyan, speaking in the parliament, said that Armenia was ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in a future peace treaty, provided that it relinquishes control of areas in Armenia that its forces have seized.

He said that Armenia believed military intervention was not the only solution and there were also political and diplomatic options to resolve the conflict.

“We want to sign a document, for which many people will criticize and denounce us and call us traitors, and they may even decide to remove us from office, but we would be grateful if Armenia gets a lasting peace and security as a result of it,” Pashinyan said.

Quickly after his remarks, thousands of angry protesters descended on the government’s headquarters, accusing Pashinyan of treason and demanding his resignation.

The Armenian Security Council’s secretary denounced the protests in Yerevan, describing them as an attempt to destroy the state.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that the region would not agree to fall under Azerbaijani control and would continue pushing for its independence.

Pashinyan told lawmakers that his government had asked Russia for military support under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization [CSTO]. “Our allies are Russia and the CSTO,” he said.

This was the most recent flare-up in tensions between the two Caucasus neighbors since over 65,000 people were killed in a 44-day war over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that ended in November 2020.

That bout of fighting ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, but tensions continued.

The ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has a primarily Armenian population that has resisted Azerbaijani rule since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The wider south Caucasus is a crucial artery for gas and oil from Azerbaijan into Turkey and on to Europe and other world markets.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022