0
Thursday 15 September 2022 - 22:24

SCO Does Not Seek to Become Alternative to Western Unions: Kremlin

Story Code : 1014598
SCO Does Not Seek to Become Alternative to Western Unions: Kremlin
It is friendship for the sake of certain goals, and not for antagonizing others, Peskov told the media on Thursday.

“No one sets such tasks. Actually, all relations within the SCO are built on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s interests and mutual benefit. It is rather friendship for the sake of something, and not against someone. Therefore, there is a completely different philosophy here,” Peskov explained while, answering a corresponding question.

At the same time, he acknowledged that US attempts to “outplay” Russia in the SCO region were being felt.

“They are permanent and will remain permanent. No one is going to have any delusions on this score,” Peskov said.

While speaking about Washington’s attempts to drive a wedge between the SCO member countries, Peskov drew attention to the fact that the SCO economies shared “a fairly high degree of interdependence.”

For many countries in Central Asia, Russia is the main trading and economic partner, he pointed out.

“We are mutually integrated economically with many countries. There are many large projects on the agenda. Of course, Russia organically retains its role here and these countries organically play their role for our economy,” Peskov.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
UNSC: No Military Solution for Yemen, Urges Intensified Efforts to Expand Truce
13 September 2022
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
Rights Group: Bahrain Has Highest Number of Political Prisoners among Arab States
13 September 2022
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As
Several Anti-Monarchy Protesters Arrested in UK As 'Not My King' Tag Grows
13 September 2022
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
Spokesman: E3 Statement on Iran Nuclear Program ’Ill-considered’
12 September 2022