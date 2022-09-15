Hochstein Won’t Visit Beirut, Lebanese Authorities Preparing Response to His Latest Border Proposal

Islam Times - US envoy Amos Hochstein will not visit Beirut, in contrast to what has been circulated after his latest visit last week, according to Al-Manar sources.

The sources added that the Lebanese authorities are preparing a response to his latest proposal about amending the terrestrial border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories in Naqoura area.Al-Manar report added that Hochstein conveyed the US-Israeli approval of granting Lebanon the entire gas field of Qana and allowing Total firm to start extracting gas from the field.After a brief visit to Lebanon last Friday, Hochstein sent to the Lebanese officials a map that shows the maritime Blue Line demarcated by the United Nations and about which Lebanon expressed reservations.