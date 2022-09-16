Iran Strongly Condemns New US Sanctions, Says They Are ’Unfounded’

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Naser Kanani condemned the new US sanctions under the excuse of cyber attacks, saying they are "unfounded"

"Washington's insistence on resorting to absurd, illegal and norm-breaking behaviors against independent governments and nations shows the inability of American statesmen to properly understand global equations and adapt to its realities," he told journalists in a press briefing.Kanani said that the US hands in the face of Iran are empty and it is resorting to media propaganda campaigns to promote false information about Iran worldwide."This is part of a failed Iranophobia policy the US government is leading. It would go nowhere, indeed," he continued."The Islamic Republic as a country that came under cyber attacks repeatedly is part of responsible international efforts to counter cyber threats," he added.The US on Friday sanctioned Iran's ministry of intelligence for what it called "malign cyber activities."The sanctions followed alleged cyber attacks on Albenia that took down government websites.Tehran categorically rejected that it was behind the attacks.