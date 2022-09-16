0
Friday 16 September 2022 - 04:08

Won’t Allow Arab Coalition Plunder Our Gas and Oil: Yemeni Defense Minister

Story Code : 1014606
Mohammed Naser al-Atefi made the comments in a warning to the Saudi-led Arab military coalition. 

"The continuation of inconsistency and arrogance of the coalition of American, Saudi and Emirati aggressors, despite the third phase of the ceasefire, shows more than ever the hidden intentions of these aggressive countries against the Yemeni nation, the unity of this country, and the ambitions of the Western colonialists for the resources and wealth of Yemen and the strategic position of this country," al-Atefi was quoted as saying. 

He continued :" We are fully aware of the plans of the occupying forces and their competition to control the oil and gas facilities in the eastern provinces, and we have complete information about the dimensions of the organized plundering of Yemen's oil." 

The defense minister added that they are wrong to expect us to be defeated or retreat. We are creating a naval force that would have "national, regional, and international duties." 

He said that the Sana'a-based administration sent a message to the UN and warned about any Yemen oil contracts signed by the Saudis and their allies. 

A ceasefire has been underway in Yemen for over four months. While Ansarullah showed commitment, the Saudis continued their hostilities. 

Since the start of the ceasefire on April 2, Saudi Arabia seized 9 Yemen-bound ships carrying fuel, aggregating the already critical fuel conditions. 

Ahmed Dares, the NSG oil minister, recently announced that the total crude oil looted by the member countries of the Arab coalition and their mercenaries from 2018 to July this year amounted to 130 million barrels of oil worth more than $9 billion. 

Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in 2015 following a popular revolution that toppled pro-Saudi President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. The West has been assisting the campaign since the beginning, causing the modern history's gravest humanitarian crisis. 
