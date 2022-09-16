0
Friday 16 September 2022 - 11:20

US to Send New $600 mln Arms Package to Ukraine

Story Code : 1014637
US to Send New $600 mln Arms Package to Ukraine
A memo posted on the White House website authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “direct the drawdown of up to $600 million in defense articles and services of the Department of 'Defense', and military education and training,” to Ukraine.

The Pentagon later clarified that the latest aid package will include “additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS],” thousands of 105mm and precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars and anti-drone systems. It will also include anti-personnel mines, small arms and ammunition, as well as night vision goggles and cold weather gear.

Noting the contents of the $600 million aid package, the US War Department mentioned that it was the 21st such “drawdown” since August 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pentagon announced a $311 million contract to Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, for replenishing the stocks of Javelin anti-tank missiles depleted by deliveries to Kiev.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, the Biden White House has pledged a total of $44.3 billion in aid to Kiev. Only part of it has been in cash, however, while the rest was the assessed value of weapons, ammunition and training offered by the Pentagon. As of last week, the purely military aid amounted to $14.5 billion since February, on top of the $17.2 billion funneled into Ukraine since the 2014 coup.

Meanwhile, the National Defense Industrial Association estimated the US military will experience a $110 billion loss in purchasing power in the next fiscal year due to runaway inflation, arguing that the Pentagon will need $42 billion added to the budget just to keep up.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
16 September 2022
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
16 September 2022
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
16 September 2022
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
15 September 2022
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022