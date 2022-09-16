0
Friday 16 September 2022

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest political situation in the region in general and in Yemen, especially with regard to the existing truce negotiations, field developments and prospects for proposed solutions.

Sayyed Nasrallah has always sided with Yemen and the Yemeni people against the US-Saudi aggression in his interviews and public televised speeches.

On March 27, 2015, one day after Saudi Arabia launched its US-backed "Arab coalition" aggression against Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah denounced it in a televised speech dubbed: "In solidarity with oppressed Yemen."

When the Saudi-UAE coalition launched the battle of Hodeidah in 2018, Sayyed Nasrallah appeared in a televised speech saying, "I feel ashamed that I am not with you and among you [fighters in Hodeidah] and I say, I wish I am with you fighting under the banner of your dear and brave leader [Sayyed Abdul-Malek]."

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview for Al Mayadeen on July 25 that "we in Yemen are not mediators... Rather, we are a party alongside the Yemeni people," many residents in Sanaa widely welcomed this remark.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that "the mediator usually requests concessions from the two parties, but what concessions can be requested from Ansar Allah?"

Hezbollah's stances from Yemen are so great that they enroot the Islamic and Arabic brotherhood within the Axis of Resistance.
