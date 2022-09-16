0
Friday 16 September 2022 - 11:27

Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot

Story Code : 1014639
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Pelosi is already in Germany, where she is attending the G7 Speakers’ Summit in Berlin in support of “Ukraine’s heroic fight” against Russia. According to Politico, she will fly out to Yerevan after the conference with Speier, who is Armenian-American.

Speier’s office has not commented on the report, while Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, told Politico that they “don’t confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.”

Pelosi’s previous foreign trip was to Taipei in early August, undertaken against explicit warnings from Beijing. It inflamed tensions between the US and China over the status of Taiwan.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of launching artillery and drone strikes across the border early Tuesday. Dozens of soldiers on both sides were killed in the ensuing firefight. After Yerevan sought help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization [CSTO], of which Armenia is a member, Azerbaijan proposed a “humanitarian ceasefire.”

The substantial Armenian diaspora in the US has called on Washington to support Yerevan.

“Armenia has not received the kind of attention Ukraine has received, and this will shine a light on a country crossing an international border in violation of international law,” Anthony Barsamian, the co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America, told Politico regarding Pelosi’s reported visit.

Tensions between the two neighbors have been running high over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Yerevan has supported the independence of the region, mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, ever since it broke away from Azerbaijan in the early 1990s.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended up with a Russian-brokered truce. In August, Baku demanded the demilitarization of the region, while Yerevan accused it of attempting to cut the road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia proper.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
16 September 2022
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
16 September 2022
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
16 September 2022
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
15 September 2022
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
Moscow: West’s Hybrid War on Russia Has Reached ‘Unprecedented’ Proportions
14 September 2022
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
Al-Aqsa Call Convoy Participate in Arbaeen March in Iraq’s Holy Karbala
14 September 2022
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
Iranian President: Israeli Presence in Region Threat to All Nations
14 September 2022
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
JCPOA Parties Need to Show Flexibility to Revive Nuclear Deal: UN
13 September 2022