Saturday 17 September 2022 - 02:15

Clashes Reported along Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border: Bishkek

"As of 8:25 a.m. [02:25 GMT], the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border remains tense. The Tajik side started shelling the areas of Kulundu, Maksat, and Jany-Jer in the Leylek District of the Batken Region. Armed clashes are taking place along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the office's spokesperson said.

He added that the UKMK troops deployed on the border are returning fire.

The Tajik military has begun firing at positions of the Kyrgyz border guard in several places simultaneously, the press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Friday.

"At 6 a.m. [00:00 GMT], the Tajik side started firing small arms and group weapons at the border checkpoints of the UKMK of Kyrgyzstan and positions of the Kyrgyz side near Eki-Tash, Chyr-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, and Orto-Boz areas. At 6:30 a.m., the Tajiks started firing mortars at the Kok-Tash border checkpoint of a border guard unit in the Batken region," the office's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Tajik side also fired at the Kyrgyz border outpost Samarkandek.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Friday, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense, the spokesperson said, adding that the Kyrgyz border guard units stationed there are on alert.

"The border guard service of the UKMK is taking all efforts to stabilize the situation and prevent an escalation of the conflict," the spokesperson said.
