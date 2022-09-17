0
Saturday 17 September 2022

Yemen Commemorates Anniversary of September 21 Revolution

Yemen Commemorates Anniversary of September 21 Revolution
A ceremony was held at al-Sabeen Square, the main square of national celebrations in the Yemeni capital, on Thursday with high-ranking political and security officials as well as senior military commanders in attendance.

A broad range of advanced equipment such as missiles, armored vehicles, rifles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and air defense missile systems was put on display.

The exercise was held on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the September 21 revolution.

In 2014, the people of Yemen led a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

As protests gripped the country, the Ansarallah resistance movement on September 21 took control of the capital Sana’a following a rapid advance south from their northern stronghold of Sa'ada.
