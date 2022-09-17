0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 03:15

Pope Francis Not to Attend Queen’s Funeral: Vatican

Pope Francis will not attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week, instead sending his de-facto foreign minister, the Vatican said Friday, Independent reported.

“The Most Reverend Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organizations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to Britain’s new head of state, King Charles III.

Charles became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at age 96, following a 70-year reign.
