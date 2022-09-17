0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 03:41

Putin Warns of More Serious Response in Ukraine

Story Code : 1014750
Putin Warns of More Serious Response in Ukraine
The Russian leader warned at a press conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he is taking part at SCO summit, that Moscow has shown “restraint” in its reaction so far. 

“The special military operation is not a warning of some sort, but a special military operation. We’re witnessing attempts to stage terror attacks, attempts to damage our civilian infrastructure. We respond to this with restraint, but only for the time being,” RT news of Russia quoted Putin as saying. 

He further said: "Quite recently, the Russian armed forces delivered a couple of sensitive strikes, let’s say they were a warning. If the situation continues to develop in such fashion, the response will be more serious." 

Ukraine has been purportedly making gains on the battleground in a counter-offensive backed by the West. 

Russia, however, denied any major gains for Ukraine. 

Putin ordered a" special military operation" in Ukraine in February at the request of self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine the majority of whose inhabitants are Russians. 
