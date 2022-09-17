0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 04:18

China to Impose Sanctions on CEOs of Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Defence over US Arms Sales to Taiwan

Story Code : 1014752
The Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on Gregory Hayes, chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Theodore Colbert III, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Mao said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique. Such moves have severely undermined China's sovereignty and security interests, as well as China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Mao said.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the arms sales," she told a daily press briefing.

Mao said that China once again urges the US government and relevant parties to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, cease arms sales to Taiwan and military contact with Taiwan, and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly defend its own sovereignty and security interests in light of the development of the situation, she said.
