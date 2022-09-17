0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 08:49

Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings

Story Code : 1014785
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Boric, a vociferous critic of Israel, refused to receive on Thursday the credentials of new Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli because of "Israel's killing of children in Gaza" and the occupying regime's atrocities across the Palestinian territories.

Israeli media reported that "Artzyeli was to present his credentials to President Boric as a formality, but the Chilean government told him to cancel the meeting because of Israel's killing of children in Gaza."

Reports said the new ambassador had already arrived at the residence of the Chilean president to attend the credential presentation ceremony before he was informed of the cancellation of the meeting and returned to its place.

In a press statement on Friday, Hamas Spokesperson Jihad Taha expressed appreciation for the Chilean president's move.

Taha called on Chile and all countries around the world to sever their ties with the Israeli regime in support of Palestine's liberation as well as humanitarian justice issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

Boric's move came against the backdrop of the assassination of a 17-year-old Palestinian at the hands of the regime forces during overnight clashes in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, Uday Trad Salah was shot by the Israeli forces in the head during their storming of the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin on Thursday at daybreak.

The sources said the young Palestinian boy later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Jenin.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or martyring Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
16 September 2022
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
16 September 2022
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
16 September 2022
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
15 September 2022
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Continues
14 September 2022