Saturday 17 September 2022 - 22:37

Arbaeen A Manifestation of Muslim Unity: Raisi

Story Code : 1014915
Arbaeen A Manifestation of Muslim Unity: Raisi
Raisi made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by a huge crowd of people in Imam Hussein Square in the east of the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday morning in commemoration of Arbaeen, which marks forty days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein [AS] on the tenth oh Muharram.

"Arbaeen is a sign of Islamic resistance and shows unity among Muslims. Arbaeen is a manifestation of the fact that Ashura is still alive and will remain so," Raisi told reporters on the sidelines of the event.
